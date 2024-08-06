Do You Own Homesteaded Property in Wakulla County and Are Interested in Serving on the Value Adjustment Board?

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is currently seeking one (1) citizen to serve on the Value Adjustment Board (VAB). The purpose of the VAB is for any taxpayers within Wakulla County who object to the assessment placed on any taxable property by the Property Appraiser, to file a petition with the Clerk of the governing body for a hearing. Per 194.015, F.S. each County is required to create a Value Adjustment Board.
The VAB citizen appointment must own homesteaded property in Wakulla County. Typically, the VAB only conducts 3 or 4 meetings during the months of August, September, and October.
Interested persons should submit a statement of interest explaining their interest in serving on the VAB no later than August 23, 2024 and should include the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address. Statements of interest can be emailed to Jessica Welch, Public Services Director at jwelch@mywakulla.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment