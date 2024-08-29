Don't miss the Florida Scallop and Music festival this weekend in Poirt St. Joe!

The 2024 Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival is coming Labor Day Weekend - 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟯𝟭, and Sunday 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰, in 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 - 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲, 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮.
𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣 (𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗧):
𝗔𝗨𝗚 𝟯𝟭:
12-1:10 pm – Ben Flournoy
1:30-2:40 - Salt Rock Revival
3:00-4:20 – Eden Brent
4:50-6:20 – Jason Byrd
6:50-8:20 - Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier
𝗦𝗘𝗣 𝟭:
1-2:10 – Sticky Tim
2:40-3:50 – Blue Mother Tupelo
4:30-6:00 – Dirty Little Billy
6:30-8:00 - The Funky Taters
Featuring the best Arts & Crafts Vendors from the region and incredible food vendors including the 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗦𝗧!
𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧.
Buy your tickets at https://bit.ly/3Rco6YQ or at the gate days of show:
- One-Day pass $10 - each day
- Two-Day pass - $20
Kids under 12 are FREE!
Students with ID $5
Tickets Available at the Entrance Gate.
All tickets are non-refundable.
The event is RAIN or SHINE.
NO outside food or drinks allowed.
Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome
Bring your lawn chair
The 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗙𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 will be at the Tap Root PSJ both Saturday and Sunday evening - starting at 8 pm ET.
We look forward to seeing you there!
No comments:
Post a Comment