FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Look at this handsome guy! Jughead is a 3-4 yr
old bully and such a nice boy. He has a very relaxed and chill demeanor unless
there is cat close by, and he loves human contact. This boy will sit next to
you for hours if you rub his ears. He does appear to prefer female dogs over
male dogs and as mentioned, he loves cats a little too much. Looking for a
mellow companion to hang out with? Come to the shelter and meet our Jughead!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
