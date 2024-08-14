Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Couch Aggregates LLC provides Top-Quality Fine & Course Aggregates – including Sand, Gravel, Limestone, and more. They have a long history of delivering quality products and great service.


Couch produces sand, gravel, limestone and crushed concrete from seven locations in Alabama and Florida. Their plants are located in Montgomery, Jackson, Bellwood, Orange Beach, West Bay, Panama City Beach, Port St Joe, Sandhills and Mossy Head.


Their high-quality aggregates are graded and cleaned in order to meet ALDOT and FDOT specifications. Couch Aggregates is an aggregate supply company that sells to commercial customers as well as to homeowners. Contact a rep to get a quote today!


Join us Thursday, August 15, 11 am ET as we officially cut the ribbon for Couch Aggregates LLC at 251 Industrial Rd, Port St Joe, FL.

﻿

There will be Open House cookout with BBQ and vendors celebrating ribbon cutting, as well as door prizes!


We look forward to seeing you there!

 

Couch Aggregates LLC

251 Industrial Rd, Port St Joe, FL

(205) 983-0477

https://couch-aggregates.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

𝗥𝗠𝗙 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 specializes in high-quality painting and concierge services tailored to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re looking to refresh your home with a new coat of paint or need assistance with household tasks, they’ve got you covered!


Their team is dedicated to providing exceptional service with a personal touch, ensuring your home looks its best and your to-do list is tackled efficiently.


✨ Why Choose RMF Home Services?

- Servicing the entire Florida Panhandle Gulf Coast

- Fully licensed and insured for your peace of mind

- Expert painting services that bring your vision to life

- Reliable concierge services to simplify your daily tasks

- Professional and friendly team ready to assist you!

 

𝗥𝗠𝗙 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

(850) 899-8161

RMFHomeservices@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/rmfhomeservices/

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Joseph's Cottage is a lifestyle retail shop located in downtown Port Saint Joe, Florida featuring gorgeous, one-of-a-kind Home Decor and Accessories, Furniture, Locally-made goods, Jewelry, & Clothing.


Be sure to stop by and visit them! They are conveniently located at 403 Reid Avenue and open Monday through Saturday - 10:30am - 5:30pm ET.

﻿

Joseph's Cottage

403 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-7877

info@josephscottage.com

https://josephscottage.com

September 25 - Kristal Smallwood with Gulf Coast State College

October 23 - Michael Chriszt with the Federal Reserve Bank

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment