Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Couch Aggregates LLC provides Top-Quality Fine & Course Aggregates – including Sand, Gravel, Limestone, and more. They have a long history of delivering quality products and great service.
Couch produces sand, gravel, limestone and crushed concrete from seven locations in Alabama and Florida. Their plants are located in Montgomery, Jackson, Bellwood, Orange Beach, West Bay, Panama City Beach, Port St Joe, Sandhills and Mossy Head.
Their high-quality aggregates are graded and cleaned in order to meet ALDOT and FDOT specifications. Couch Aggregates is an aggregate supply company that sells to commercial customers as well as to homeowners. Contact a rep to get a quote today!
Join us Thursday, August 15, 11 am ET as we officially cut the ribbon for Couch Aggregates LLC at 251 Industrial Rd, Port St Joe, FL.
There will be Open House cookout with BBQ and vendors celebrating ribbon cutting, as well as door prizes!
We look forward to seeing you there!
Couch Aggregates LLC
251 Industrial Rd, Port St Joe, FL
(205) 983-0477
https://couch-aggregates.com
No comments:
Post a Comment