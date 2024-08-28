Holiday help for sea turtles and shorebirds this Labor Day
Got beach plans this long, holiday weekend? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is sharing the reminder that sea turtles and shorebirds are still using Florida’s beaches as important nesting habitat. You can help nesting sea turtles and their emerging hatchlings, along with shorebirds and flightless chicks, by giving them space, removing beach gear at night, keeping beaches clean and dark, and filling in holes dug in the sand before you leave.
Florida’s sandy beaches provide important nesting habitat for several species of imperiled sea turtles and shorebirds. Some sea turtle hatchlings are still emerging from nests on many beaches around the state, trying to make their way to the ocean. Any interference, including artificial lights and getting too close, can cause hatchlings to be confused and lose their way, endangering their chances at survival.
Shorebirds and seabirds are also dependent on our beaches for successful nesting, resting and migrating. While shorebird nesting is winding down for the season, flightless chicks and juveniles are still present with their parents on many beaches. Florida beaches also host vulnerable shorebirds and seabirds year-round. Birds including the piping plover and red knot are returning to Florida’s beaches to refuel during migration and stay for the winter. Giving shorebirds and seabirds space to rest and forage benefits them all year.
Be a beach hero this Labor Day weekend and help our vulnerable sea turtles and shorebirds. Beachgoers take a few simple actions while visiting the beach to help both sea turtles and shorebirds:
For more information about nesting sea turtles and how you can help, visit MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle or see the FWC’s “Be a Beach Hero” brochure.
For more information about nesting shorebirds, go to MyFWC.com/Shorebirds and download the “Share the Beach with Beach-Nesting Birds” brochure.
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Holiday help for sea turtles and shorebirds this Labor Day
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment