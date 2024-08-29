Thursday, August 29, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—August 29th

AUGUST 29, 2024

Highlights

$12 Million Available for Great Lakes Habitat Restoration

Aerial view of the Little Rapids restoration project site on the St. Marys River in Michigan. Credit: Jim Lehocky.

NOAA Fisheries announced the availability of up to $12 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding for new NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants. Habitat restoration projects supported through this funding opportunity will lead to significant and sustainable benefits for Great Lakes native fish species.

Climate Change Escalates Threats to Species in the Spotlight

A leatherback sea turtle swimming. Credit: Taken under permit by NOAA Fisheries

Climate change will continue to amplify existing threats to our Species in the Spotlight—10 endangered, highly at-risk marine and anadromous species. Our recovery efforts for these species are increasingly important as they face the additional challenges of a changing climate.

Science Blog: Fair Winds and Following Seas to the Reuben Lasker!

Leg 2 science team on Reuben Lasker ship deck. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Brittany Schwartzkopf

Following an eventful 22 days, Leg 2 of the Coastal Pelagic Species Survey came to a successful end as the NOAA Ship Reuben Lasker pulled into port in San Francisco.

West Coast

Washington Tribes Restore Salmon Habitat on South Fork Nooksack River

Engineered log jam along the river bank. Credit: Nooksack Tribe Natural Resources Department/Lummi Natural Resources

With $9.5 million in NOAA funds, the Nooksack and Lummi tribes are restoring habitat for spring Chinook using engineered log jams to recreate healthy river processes.

Pacific Islands

Community Partners Respond to Hawaiʻi Island Cetacean Strandings

Kiaʻi Kanaloa and Hui Hoʻoleimaluō members respond to a stranded palaoa (whale), a Kogia calf, on Hawaiʻi Island.

NOAA Fisheries and the Native Hawaiian Organization Kiaʻi Kanaloa are developing a new partnership for whale and dolphin stranding responses on Hawaiʻi Island.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Exciting New Sights and Scenes from the EcoMon Survey

Basking shark seen during the spring EcoMon survey

Who knew basking sharks leap?! Survey scientists get to see all kinds of interesting things while working at sea. Check out new photos of sights and scenes from the spring Ecosystem Monitoring Survey, an ongoing program tracking the oceanographic conditions and marine resources in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean. The scientists saw plankton, whales, sea turtles, basking sharks, dolphins, and more!

Gulf of Maine Research Institute Launches Climate Adaptation Resource Hub for Fishing Communities with Support of NOAA Fisheries

Ships docked in a marina during the fall. Trees with changing leave colors are in the background. Credit: Adobe Stock

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute recently launched the Climate Adaptation Resource Hub for Fishing Communities. This online platform is designed to support adaptation planning efforts in fishing communities in the coastal northeastern region of the United States. This work is funded through the Climate and Fisheries Adaptation Program, a partnership between NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Science and Technology and the NOAA Climate Program.

Upcoming Deadlines

August 31: Comments due on updated Ecosystem-Based Fisheries Management Road Map 

September 17: Applications due for Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Programs Phase I

September 30: Proposals due for the 2025 Sea Scallop Research Set Aside

October 23: Comments due on proposed rule for 10 species of giant clams under the Endangered Species Act

October 28: Fiscal year 2025 applications due for NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership grants

October 30: Applications due for the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes

November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management

Upcoming Events

September 10–12: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Meeting September 2024 Meeting

September 16–20: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2024 Meeting

September 18–24: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2024 Meeting

September 21: Milford Lab Open House

September 21: 2024 Belugas Count! 

September 23–25: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2024 Meeting

September 24–26: New England Fishery Management Council September 2024 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

