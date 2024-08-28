The Florida Department of Transportation will
hold a public meeting on September 12th to discuss building a major multi-use
trail to Franklin County.
The bike path would be a part of a 120-to-150-mile
trail called the Capitol city to sea loop connecting Tallahassee, St. Marks,
Medart and Sopchoppy and possibly extending into Franklin County.
Much of the path has already been built in
Wakulla County and is being widely used.
The Franklin County sections would reach just
over 20 miles from the Ochlockonee Bay Bridge to Kenneth B. Cope Avenue in
Carrabelle.
The path would go along state roads as well as
use parts of the old Georgia, Florida, and Alabama railroad.
The Department of Transportation began a study
of the proposed multi-use path last year; the purpose of the September meeting
is to bring their findings to the public and get public input on the project.
Anyone can attend the meeting, as it will be
done on-line and in person.
It is scheduled for September the 12th
at 5:30 at the Summercamp beach event meeting room in St. Teresa.
Maps, drawings and other project information is
already available to the public on-line at www.nwflroads.com/calendar
No comments:
Post a Comment