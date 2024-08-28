Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on September 12th to discuss building a major multi-use trail to Franklin County.

 

The bike path would be a part of a 120-to-150-mile trail called the Capitol city to sea loop connecting Tallahassee, St. Marks, Medart and Sopchoppy and possibly extending into Franklin County.

 

Much of the path has already been built in Wakulla County and is being widely used.

 

The Franklin County sections would reach just over 20 miles from the Ochlockonee Bay Bridge to Kenneth B. Cope Avenue in Carrabelle.

 

The path would go along state roads as well as use parts of the old Georgia, Florida, and Alabama railroad.

 

The Department of Transportation began a study of the proposed multi-use path last year; the purpose of the September meeting is to bring their findings to the public and get public input on the project.

 

Anyone can attend the meeting, as it will be done on-line and in person.

 

It is scheduled for September the 12th at 5:30 at the Summercamp beach event meeting room in St. Teresa.

 

Maps, drawings and other project information is already available to the public on-line at www.nwflroads.com/calendar





