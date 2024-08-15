The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for people to help identify images of eastern indigo snakes.
The eastern indigo snake has been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1978 but there is a program to return the native, nonvenomous apex predator to the region.
A total of 167 eastern indigo snakes have been released over the past 8 years at the Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve in Liberty County.
If you would like to help in the program, you won’t have to go anywhere near real snakes.
The FWC’s partners at The Nature Conservancy and at the Central Florida Zoo are placing trail cameras throughout the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve.
As those cameras collect photos, the images will be uploaded, where anyone can log on and help classify photos.
The project, the Indigo Snake Watch, is focused on improving the understanding of the reintroduced snakes’ activity and distribution and gives volunteers an opportunity to make a difference in the conservation of North America’s largest native snake species.
There is no commitment; you can classify as many or as few photos as you wish – but the more people who take part, the better.
All you have to do to take part is go to Zooniverse.org, create a free account and start identifying the wildlife in the photos from your own home.
We have provided the link on this story at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook Page.
Visit: Zooniverse.org/Projects/FWC/Indigo-Snake-Watch
The eastern indigo snake has been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1978 but there is a program to return the native, nonvenomous apex predator to the region.
A total of 167 eastern indigo snakes have been released over the past 8 years at the Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve in Liberty County.
If you would like to help in the program, you won’t have to go anywhere near real snakes.
The FWC’s partners at The Nature Conservancy and at the Central Florida Zoo are placing trail cameras throughout the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve.
As those cameras collect photos, the images will be uploaded, where anyone can log on and help classify photos.
The project, the Indigo Snake Watch, is focused on improving the understanding of the reintroduced snakes’ activity and distribution and gives volunteers an opportunity to make a difference in the conservation of North America’s largest native snake species.
There is no commitment; you can classify as many or as few photos as you wish – but the more people who take part, the better.
All you have to do to take part is go to Zooniverse.org, create a free account and start identifying the wildlife in the photos from your own home.
We have provided the link on this story at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook Page.
Visit: Zooniverse.org/Projects/FWC/Indigo-Snake-Watch
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment