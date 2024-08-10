UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of Aug. 5: An emergency EPA order; Tips on palm tree care; A Hurricane Debby damage survey

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning August 5, 2024
The back-to-school season is here and with it brings excitement and stress, particularly in maintaining healthy habits with busy schedules. Programs like UF/IFAS Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) offer free valuable advice for healthier living and saving money. For youth development programs, contact your UF/IFAS County Extension office and check out the local 4-H program. For tips on a variety of topics from food safety to youth environmental stewardship, visit AskIFAS.
Recent research, programs, events and more.
The EPA has issued an emergency order suspending all use of the pesticide dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate (DCPA), effective August 7. It can no longer be sold, distributed, or used in any way. Consumers with existing stocks are prohibited from using it. A UF/IFAS Extension assistant professor is addressing common questions about DCPA.
Unsure if your palm trees will bounce back after a tropical storm?With more than 2,600 palm species across Florida’s landscapes, it may be hard to tell when those lush green palm fronds are wilted, and the tree canopy is thinned out UF/IFAS experts offer tips and resources on palm care.
Trees offer shade in cities, mitigating the “heat island” effect and fueling global urban tree planting efforts. They can also pose risks during storms, especially in hurricane season. A new UF/IFAS study, involving interviews with 17 tree professionals from Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Minneapolis, highlights the challenges of managing urban trees.
The UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program is conducting a survey to assess agricultural losses and damages from Hurricane Debby. Agricultural producers are invited to complete the survey online or through their local UF/IFAS Extension office. The survey helps UF/IFAS track the impact of severe weather on agriculture and informs disaster response and relief efforts.
No matter how carefully we prepare for a disaster, we can be left with many questions in its aftermath. Andra Johnson, dean of UF/IFAS Extension and director of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, offers a glimpse at the wide array of useful resources UF/IFAS Extension has to help in the recovery process from Hurricane Debby.
Are you curious about private wells and septic systems? Whether you’re a homeowner, a real estate professional, or simply interested in understanding these essential components, our three-part webinar series has you covered!
Post hurricane there may be trees down that need to be cut and disposed of. Most of this work is done via chainsaw. Chainsaws can make light work of the heavy-duty task of clearing trees from the storm. Practice safety when working with a chainsaw with these tips.
Julia Rutland’s Squash: 50 Tried and True Recipes is your go-to guide for transforming your squash bounty into culinary masterpieces. Check out more details about this release and get cooking with a copy from the UF/IFAS bookstore.
For students by students, this recipe is from the collection of health-conscious easy-to-prepare recipes, developed by graduate students with the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Food Science and Human Nutrition Department.
