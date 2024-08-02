UF/IFAS News for the week of July 29: A brewing storm; Summer seed saving; Gardening for back pain

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning July 29, 2024
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
After months of planning, the UF/IFAS School of Forest, Fisheries & Geomatics Sciences (SFFGS) removed the fence encircling a patch of grass east of the Constans Theatre and revealed the MASS Haptic pavilion to the public. The project is meant to promote sustainable construction using renewable, locally grown wood.
Therapeutic horticulture may offer noticeable benefits to patients with chronic lower back pain, according to a recent study from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and the UF College of Medicine. The interdisciplinary study encouraged chronic lower back pain sufferers to participate in a one-hour therapeutic horticulture session at the Wilmot Botanical Gardens on campus.
Summer brings daily storms in the Sunshine State, and with the rain, you need to control flooding in some neighborhoods. Florida is swimming in 76,000 stormwater ponds. Designed to control flooding, stormwater ponds are not as effective as natural ponds at removing nitrogen, a pollutant that can go downstream into lakes, rivers and other bodies of water, new University of Florida research shows.
Summer is an ideal time for Florida green thumbs undeterred by heat and rain to collect wildflower seeds for showy displays next year. Lois McNamara, a Master Gardener Volunteer with UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County, describes best practices, including identifying which species to target, ensuring seeds are dry and storing them properly.
While Florida’s rice production is relatively small compared to the rest of the United States, its cultivation offers significant benefits to the environment and the sugarcane fields of the Everglades Agricultural Area. These benefits include reductions in soil subsidence, improved pest management, water conservation, wildlife habitat, enhanced fertilizer efficiency and increased organic amendments from rice stubble.
The global dragon fruit market is forecast to grow exponentially. An increasing number of consumers are incorporating this superfood into their diets and gardens, and manufacturers are using it in a variety of products including toothpaste, soap, candles and more. See what UF/IFAS researchers are doing to boost this industry in Florida.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Pregnancy is a crucial time for both a mother and her baby, and proper nutrition plays a key role in ensuring a healthy outcome. UF/IFAS family and consumer science Extension agent Joshua Payne presents essential tips to help expectant mothers navigate their dietary needs.
The mission of the Florida Master Naturalist Program is to promote awareness, understanding and respect of Florida’s natural world among Florida’s citizens and visitors. We’re putting a spotlight on graduates of the program as part of a series. This edition features Extension St. Lucie County agent Ken Gioeli's interview with Florida Master Naturalists Steve Berry and Carol Cash-Berry.
Florida’s official state wildflower is a flower named the coreopsis (Coreopsis leavenworthii). The coreopsis, also known as the “Tickseed” or the “Golden Tickseed,” is a wildflower native to Florida. This vibrant perennial represents the sunny disposition of the Sunshine State.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Explore the world of mosquitoes – these tiny creatures aren't just annoying, but truly fascinating! This book is crafted by two passionate scientists specializing in mosquito biology, Irka Blosser, a mosquito ecologist and illustrator, and Yoosook Lee, a geneticist at the Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory. They describe Ivy's journey as she accompanies her mom on a field trip to collect mosquitoes.
Dr. Stephen Johnson, associate professor with the UF/IFAS wildlife ecology and conservation department, discusses how to build tree frog houses for almost any species of tree frogs. These houses help frogs escape predators and provide them with shelter.
Did you know? The University of Florida's Gainesville campus is home to the world's largest occupied bat houses. At dusk every day, an estimated 500,000 bats descend from the two bat houses bordering Lake Alice and fly off to consume 2.5 million insects overnight. Learn more about the benefits of bats and what humans can do to protect these often-misunderstood creatures.
