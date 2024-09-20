Coastal Clean Up SATURDAY - make plans to help out!

Keep Oil Drilling Out of the Floodplain of the Apalachicola River!
Apalachicola Riverkeeper and coalition partners, Downriver Project, Earth Ethics, Inc., Florida Shellfish Aquaculture Association, Gulf County Citizens, Coalition, Healthy Gulf, National Wildlife Federation, ReThink Energy Florida, and Sierra Club Florida strongly oppose oil drilling in the floodplain of the Apalachicola River. Apalachicola Riverkeeper filed a legal challenge to Clearwater Land and Minerals' oil drilling permit. We need your support to protect the Apalachicola River, floodplain, and Bay from the risks of oil and gas drilling. Donate today to support our legal advocacy work to stop oil drilling in the floodplain of the Apalachicola River.
