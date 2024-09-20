Friday, September 20, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

September 7 and 21!

The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of Dec.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.


George Core Park Miss Zola's Dr, Port Saint Joe, FL


info@saltairmarket.com

Please join us to learn more about Bring Me A Book Forgotten Coast and how you can help increase literacy and school success in Gulf County!

September is Suicide Prevention Month

Golf Tourney benefiting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention


Friday 9/27

11am Lunch

12pm Shotgun Start

$75 per person

4-man scramble

Paying 1st of 2 flights


September is Suicide prevention month, and this is very important and hits home for the BeMAJOR team, eXp Realty.


If you are a family/friend survivor of suicide, we welcome you to honor your loved one by purchasing a sign in memory of them to be placed on each hole on the course.

$40 per sign


Please email picture to nicmajors@gmail.com


Sign can be purchased via check, cash or Venmo (@Nicole-Majors-1). Please include name of loved one if sending Venmo.


So many are affected by suicide and the team wanted to create an event to bring awareness to our local community.


Please join us.


Questions about the event/signs -

Call Nicole 850-247-8415


Wanting to register for the tourney -

Call the golf course 850-227-1751


Join us November 16th and 17th at Frank Pate Park for the JSL Pickleball Tournament!


Saturday, November 16th - Men's Doubles at 8am EST

Saturday, November 16th - Women's Doubles at 2pm EST

Sunday, November 17th - Mixed Doubles at 1pm EST


Registration includes: T-shirt & Swag Bag


Come out and have some fun! All proceeds are going to the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe to support the Women and Children of Gulf County. Enjoy the Hospitality Tent and Play the 50/50 Raffle!


Register at https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/8616660

Registration ends November 1st


117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

