River Flood Advisory - Post Hurricane Helene

Recent heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Helene is entering the Florida Panhandle river systems and will cause them to rise rather significantly over the next couple days and into next week. Franklin County Emergency Management will be monitoring our rivers very closely as conditions begin to progress. Please pay close attention to trusted sources for continued information.
If you live directly on the water’s edge, or if your home or camp site is subject to flooding due to River flooding along any river, be extremely vigilant during the next couple of days as water starts to flow down the river from the North.
Residents in and near the area should continue to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood waters.
Residents living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Precautionary Measures to protect life and property should be taken. These include securing yard items including boats and vehicles.
Do Not Drive Cars Through Flooded Ares - ALWAYS REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND……DON’T DROWN.
Make sure to monitor the local news and Franklin County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates.
