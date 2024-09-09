St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Pluto! I am a 1–2-year-old domestic shorthair weighing about 10 pounds. I love rubbing up against anyone who walks in the cat room. I am a huge fan of treats and hanging out in the catio. I have a dominant personality with other cats but get along well with them. I would make a great companion. Come by the shelter to meet me and all my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
