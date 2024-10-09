An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cited two Franklin County men for violating Florida’s net ban

An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cited two local men for violating Florida’s net ban.
The incident was reported in the FWC’s weekly report for September 27th through October the 3rd.
FWC Officer Hartzog was on night patrol at St. George Island Sound when he saw a commercial fishing vessel with no navigation lights and two individuals on board fishing with a large net.
The officer stopped the vessel to conduct a resource and boating safety inspection and observed the subjects to be in possession of commercial quantities of mullet, multiple spotted seatrout, several sheepshead, over their daily bag limit of red drum and a tarpon.
Officers inspected the net being used as well as other nets onboard and found them to be over 500 square feet and untagged.
The two commercial anglers also could not provide a current Saltwater Products License and Restricted Species Endorsement.
One of the individuals was identified to have an active warrant, was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Jail.
Under Florida law, it is illegal to harvest any marine life in Florida’s nearshore and inshore waters with any net containing more than 500 square feet of mesh area and the use of gill nets and other entangling nets of any size are prohibited in all Florida waters.
