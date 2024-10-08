Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Helene

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Helene. 

 

FloridaCommerce is accepting applications from residents and businesses in 18 affected counties including Gulf, Franklin and Wakulla counties.

 

Eligible Floridians are encouraged to submit a claim at FloridaJobs.org .

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to people who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits.

 

The assistance is available for weeks of unemployment beginning September 29th through March 29th, 2025, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster in the designated-disaster areas. 

 

The deadline to submit a claim for Disaster unemployment assistance benefits is no later than December 2nd, except in Gulf county where it’s December the 3rd.

To file a claim, go to www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim”, visit a  local CareerSource Career Center, or call 1-800-385-3920. 





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment