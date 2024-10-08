Disaster Unemployment
Assistance is available to businesses and residents whose employment or
self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane
Helene.
FloridaCommerce is accepting
applications from residents and businesses in 18 affected counties including Gulf,
Franklin and Wakulla counties.
Eligible Floridians are encouraged to
submit a claim at FloridaJobs.org .
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to people who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits.
The assistance is available for weeks
of unemployment beginning September 29th through March 29th, 2025, as long
as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster in
the designated-disaster areas.
The deadline to submit a claim for Disaster
unemployment assistance benefits is no later than December 2nd,
except in Gulf county where it’s December the 3rd.
To file a claim, go to www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim”, visit a local CareerSource Career Center, or call 1-800-385-3920.
