Flu season is here and local health departments are urging
all residents to get vaccinated.
It’s recommended that
everyone get a flu shot every year- especially people with weakened immune
systems or long-term health problems, as well as pregnant women and residents
of nursing homes or other chronic care facilities.
Flu shots are also
strongly recommended for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.
Flu vaccines are
available at your doctor’s office or by appointment at the health departments
in Gulf and Franklin counties Monday through Friday by appointment.
If you’d like to
schedule a flu vaccination, you can call the health department in Apalachicola
at 653 -2111 or in Port St. Joe at 227-1276.
Other steps to take
during flu season include washing your hands often with soap and water.
Avoid touching your
eyes, nose and mouth, because that’s how germs spread.
And cover your nose
and mouth when you cough or sneeze to keep from spreading germs to other
people.
