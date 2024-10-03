Forgotten Coast Spared Major Storm Damage; October Events Continue as Planned

SGI Lighthouse Spooktacular October 25
The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 5th Annual SGI Lighthouse Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular on Friday, October 25th from 6:30-8:30pm in SGI Lighthouse Park. This free, family-friendly event will feature multiple candy stations along the sidewalk and spooky decorations lighting up the park. Guests, young or old, are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and join us for the fun. Details.
Take a Ghost Tour of Downtown Apalach
Get into the “spirit” of the season this month and join fellow ghosty enthusiasts for a series of hauntingly entertaining ghost tours around downtown Apalachicola. Join Patrick and Marie Hickey, prominent Apalachicola residents from early 1900s, as they regale you with local ghost stories, area legends, and tales of hauntings in downtown Apalachicola while using ghost-hunting equipment to seek out any lingering spirits. Select tour goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost-hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Too tame? How about spicing it up a bit on a haunted pub crawl in downtown Apalachicola. Your ghostly guide(s) will tell you local ghost stories and haunted history while making stops at local bars and pubs along the way. Ghost Tour details and Pub Tour schedules here.
Self-Guided Tours Offer Fun at Your Own Pace
Step back in time as you explore the Forgotten Coast with several self-guided tours of Apalachicola, Carrabelle and a multi-county tour of historic lighthouses. Click here for a list of tours available to experience at your own pace. Brochures and maps of all of these self-guided tours can be found at our area visitor centers.
SGI Pink Out October 11
The annual Pink Out will be held Friday, October 11 at Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island. This event benefits the Franklin Needs group which provides free mammograms and other services to local residents. Get ready for a fun filled night including an entertaining “woman-less pageant”, raffles, cool merchandise, live music, food, lots of yummy goodies and much, much more! This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The annual Pink Out! festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun! 100% of all proceeds from the PINK OUT! go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation for Franklin County residents.
Carrabelle History Museum Presents "Shells and Shards" Exhibit October 2-27
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a special exhibit, “Shells & Shards”. This unique exhibit delves into the rich prehistoric history of Carrabelle, showcasing intricate Native American pottery shards and shells that tell the stories of ancient cultural practices and daily life. This exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, October 2 through Saturday, October 27. The museum is open Wednesdays from 12 noon to 5 pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 12 noon to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission; donations are gratefully accepted to defray costs.
The exhibit highlights the fascinating artifacts from Carrabelle’s earliest inhabitants, particularly those from the Apalachee tribes. These prehistoric people lived in numerous villages along the shore of St. George Sound and the local rivers over two thousand years ago, with over 40,000 tribal members residing between the Apalachicola and Aucilla Rivers. Archaeologists have unearthed evidence of villages, middens (ancient garbage piles), and burial grounds within Carrabelle’s city limits, suggesting the area was an important trade port due to its natural deep water harbor at the confluence of three rivers. The “Shells & Shards” exhibit shares the lives of Carrabelle’s “first people.” Learn more here.
Visit Three For Free! Carrabelle Museums Celebrate Museum Day October 5
Carrabelle’s three museums will open their doors free of charge on Saturday, October 5, 2024 as part of the annual Museum Day celebration. In honor of this day, Crooked River Lighthouse Museum, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, and Carrabelle History Museum invite you to Carrabelle FL for special activities and exhibits. Crooked River Lighthouse will be open from 9 am – 5 pm for this event. Guests can also enjoy the Country Farmer’s Market from 9 am-1 pm at Crooked River Lighthouse Park with local crafts, baked goods and area produce. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will be open from 11 am – 5 pm. Carrabelle History Museum will be open from 10 am – 5 pm.
Each year, Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors; it shines a spotlight on incredible culture, sciences, and history exhibits. This year Carrabelle is celebrating the theme, “Pieces of History: Shells and Shards” and each of Carrabelle’s three history museums will each commemorate it with their own unique focus and interpretation. Details.
October Farmers' Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its market days on Saturday, October 12 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market is back this month featuring fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies and more most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's "Super" Market Saturday, October 5 from 9 am-1 pm at Crooked River Lighthouse Park at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. Author and historian Robert Jacob will be at the Market from 9 am – 12 pm for a book signing and meet & greet. Robert has over 50 years experience in living history portrayals and is passionate about dispelling myths and inaccuracies found in historical records. He has written several books including A Pirate’s Life in the Golden Age of Piracy, Pirates of the Florida Coast: Truths, Legends, and Myths, and Blackbeard: The Truth Revealed.
There's Still Time to Sign Up For a Chance to Win a Pet-Friendly Getaway!
There is still time to sign up for a chance to win a pet-friendly getaway sponsored by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC). Click here to enter online at Floridasforgottencoast.com for a chance to win a two-night stay on St. George Island, meals in pet-friendly restaurants, a gift certifcate for pet goodies and a beach photo session with your pet. The contest will run through October 10, 2024.
Apalach Porch Fest October 12
Apalachicola's Porch Fest, a grassroots music event, will be held October 12 on porches and yards throughout Apalachicola. The event begins and ends this year at Lafayette Park along the Bayfront in Apalachicola. The day of music features nine local performers, each on different porches, at staggered times, throughout Apalachicola neighborhoods. Details.
SGI Art & Wine Splash October 13
St. George Island will host its 8th Annual Art and Wine Splash on Sunday, October 13th. The event will Feature several talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. The event offers a Wine Walk which will take place from 1 -5 p.m. with regional wine stations and musical entertainment.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum Presents the Operation Market Garden Oct 1-Nov 2
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit on Operation Market Garden beginning Oct. 1. This exhibit will open on Tuesday, October 1 and be on display until Saturday, November 2.
Operation Market Garden was the attempt to establish control of the bridge over the Rhine at Arnhem on the border of Germany and the Netherlands. This exhibit presents the military commanders from both the Allied and the German forces, and presents information of the Horsa and Waco gliders, as well as the Douglas C47 Skytrain aircraft used to bring troops and equipment from England. The battle was commemorated in “A Bridge Too Far”, the 1977 film. “Band of Brothers”, a miniseries from HBO in 2001, also depicted the 101st Airborne’s part in this battle. They landed near Eindhoven and Veghel. Details.
Tate's Hell 5k October 5
Join us for the Tate’s Hell 5k 2024 at the Carrabelle Christian Center on River Road in Carrabelle on Saturday, October 5. The 9th Annual Tate's Hell 5K is back to its original scenic venue on River Road Get ready to lace up your running shoes on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, and join us at the starting line at 8 AM sharp! Post-race, we’ll celebrate your achievements with an awards ceremony. This year’s event is once again in partnership with Aaron Meals to help serve hot, fresh meals to our neighbors in need within the Carrabelle and Eastpoint communities. Event Details Here.
TDC Gift Basket Winner
The Franklin County TDC recently awarded a gift basket full of Forgotten Coast Treats to Donna Creamer from Gilchrist County. The gift basket drawing was awarded during the recent Visit Florida Tourism Conference in Tampa, August 28-30.
