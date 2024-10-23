Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

There will be a lot of information at this session! The Atlanta Fed and the 11 other Reserve Banks and Board of Governors play an important part in all five of the Fed's functions:
- conducting monetary policy
- promoting the stability of the financial system
- promoting the safety and soundness of individual financial systems
- fostering payment and settlement system safety and efficiency
- promoting consumer protection and community development
In its monetary policy role, the Federal Reserve seeks to keep prices stable and economic growth at its maximum sustainable rate. The Atlanta Fed president participates in deciding the direction of interest rates, convening with the other Reserve Bank presidents and the seven Board governors every six weeks at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Along with other Reserve Banks and the Board of Governors, the Atlanta Fed monitors financial risks to help support a stable financial system. In a stable system, financial institutions and financial markets can provide households, communities, and businesses with the resources they need to invest, grow, and participate in a well-functioning economy.
The Atlanta Fed's Supervision, Regulation, and Credit staff seek to promote the safety and soundness of the individual financial institutions in the Sixth District, encourage them to responsibly meet the financial needs of their communities, and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
