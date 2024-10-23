Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Experience Paul Gant’s BBQ, a staple in Port St. Joe and surrounding areas! They are well known for excellent customer service, their hearty size dinner plates featuring bad to the bone Bar-B-Que along with their mouth savoring sweet and tangy “That Paul Gant’s Barbeque Sauce”.

Paul Gant will also cater your event whether it is a wedding, a company event, or any other private event, you know you can count on a delicious meal!


𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝘁'𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝗿-𝗕-𝗤𝘂𝗲

470 W Hwy 98, Port St. Joe, FL

Orders (850) 227-9311

Catering (850) 227-1473

shannon_g75@yahoo.com

www.paulgantbbq.com

Sweet Bunz Donuts is a local mom and pop donut shop, they make Raised Yeast & Cake Donuts, Fritters and Pastries, Espresso, Cold Brew, Artisan Small Batch Scoopable Ice cream, Frozen Custard, Shaved Ice and more!


They are conveniently located at 306 Reid Avenue, in the heart of Port Saint Joe, Florida. Don’t miss out and go visit them soon!


Sweet Bunz Donuts

306 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 546-4545

Sweetbunzdonuts.psj@gmail.com

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday -Thursday - 6:00AM - 8:00PM

Friday & Saturday - 6:00AM - 9:00PM

A staple of local culture, Indian Pass Raw Bar has been serving the Indian Pass community and surrounding areas since 1903.

Indian Pass Raw Bar serves only the freshest local seafood. Whether it is raw oysters on the half shell, steamed shrimp, or a hot bowl of gumbo, you can’t go wrong at Indian Pass Raw Bar!


Indian Pass Raw Bar offers rustic, no-frills charm, delicious food, and old-school serve-yourself system. The McNeill family hopes to honor their rich coastal history and family legacy by continuing to serve you and your families, just as they have for nearly 100 years.


Indian Pass Raw Bar

8391 County Rd 30A, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1670

ndnpassmere@gmail.com

Hours of Operation:

Mondays: Closed

Tues-Sun: 12pm-9pm

How is the economy?

When will interest rates drop?

Come to the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club for lunch today for answers!

There will be a lot of information at this session! The Atlanta Fed and the 11 other Reserve Banks and Board of Governors play an important part in all five of the Fed's functions:


  • conducting monetary policy
  • promoting the stability of the financial system
  • promoting the safety and soundness of individual financial systems
  • fostering payment and settlement system safety and efficiency
  • promoting consumer protection and community development


In its monetary policy role, the Federal Reserve seeks to keep prices stable and economic growth at its maximum sustainable rate. The Atlanta Fed president participates in deciding the direction of interest rates, convening with the other Reserve Bank presidents and the seven Board governors every six weeks at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.


Along with other Reserve Banks and the Board of Governors, the Atlanta Fed monitors financial risks to help support a stable financial system. In a stable system, financial institutions and financial markets can provide households, communities, and businesses with the resources they need to invest, grow, and participate in a well-functioning economy.


The Atlanta Fed's Supervision, Regulation, and Credit staff seek to promote the safety and soundness of the individual financial institutions in the Sixth District, encourage them to responsibly meet the financial needs of their communities, and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.


The Federal Reserve Bank - Atalnta

