The Florida Freshwater Angler Issue 38

Issue 38
October - December 2024
Our Purpose: To identify excellent Florida freshwater fishing opportunities and to provide anglers with relevant information that will enhance the quality of their outdoor experience.
TrophyCatch Tracker
Ronnie Ray Eckenwiler caught-and-released this fine 9 lbs. 6 oz. Lake Okeechobee bass! The OCTOBER 15 deadline is rapidly approaching for submitting your Season 12 catches.
TrophyCatch Season 12 ended on September 30, and you now have through OCTOBER 15 to submit any catches caught since October 1, 2023. Thank you to all our program participants as we tally a successful season and wait with anticipation to see who the Hall of Fame Champion will be! Make sure you follow us on TrophyCatch Facebook for end-of-season news and updates. We are still tallying submissions, but the current program numbers are:
Of course, don't stop fishing! Season 13 is now underway, and we look forward to what your catches and the next year will bring to our program.
Over 15,000 TrophyCatches have informed and guided Florida bass research and conservation since 2012!
And the latest season is ending with fanfare. In its twelfth year TrophyCatch reached the incredible milestone of over 15,000 approved submissions! That is an incredible number of documented catches, and about ten times more trophy bass data than FWC biologists could normally obtain using standard fisheries techniques. This information has revealed unprecedented new insights about Florida bass ecology and continues to help inform the future of Florida bass research and conservation. We thank each of our participants who has made such an achievement possible!
Register for TrophyCatch or view approved angler catches to help plan your next fishing trip at TrophyCatch.com. Follow TrophyCatch Facebook for featured big bass, program updates and partner highlights. For more news and freshwater information also follow us on the FishReelFlorida Instagram.
Featured Fish: Striped Bass
Outdoors Techniques: Aquatic Bird Identifier
Observing the birds (like this tricolored heron) that also inhabit Florida's fishing spots can not only make you a better angler, but will increase your appreciation and enjoyment of your time outdoors.
White Herons and Ibises
Dark Herons and Ibises
Featured Site: Hardee County Lakes Park
Hardee County staff with Florida bass sampled during an electrofishing survey.
Location: Hardee County
Size: Lake Hardee (120 acres), Deer Lake (110 acres), Lake Firefly (97 acres), and Gator Lake (47 acres)
Description: Located off Ollie Roberts Road in Fort Green, Hardee County Lakes Park is a 1,200-acre park owned and operated by Hardee County. The park has a number of amenities including hiking, biking, and horse trails, campsites, picnic pavilions, a playground, and a small camp store. Emergent and submerged vegetation is plentiful in all of the lakes, including spikerush and bulrush that was planted by FWC to improve habitat.
FWC biologists deploying fish attractors in Hardee County Lakes Park.
The lakes in the park are reclaimed phosphate pits and offer a wide variety of angling opportunities. All four lakes have concrete boat ramps and shore access, though Hardee and Deer Lakes are the most accessible for bank fishing. Depths and contours vary by lake, with most reaching up to 20 feet deep. FWC biologists have recently added fish attractors to Hardee, Deer, and Gator Lakes to increase angler success and improve habitat. The fish attractors on Hardee and Deer lakes can be accessed from the fishing piers, while the attractors on Gator Lake can be accessed by boat.
Florida bass, bluegill, redear sunfish (shellcracker), black crappie (specks), and catfish can be caught in all four lakes and are stocked regularly. Hardee Lake and Gator Lake are additionally stocked with sunshine bass.
Hardee and Deer lakes offers great opportunities to catch bass and bluegill. If you are targeting catfish, lakes Firefly and Gator are your best bet.
Note: See the Hardee County Park Fish Management Area regulations for rules designed to improve fishing success at this site. This county park is also part of the Florida Fishing Trail, a new trail of waterbodies that will be opening in this area in early 2025!
FWC biologists conducting an electrofishing survey to monitor fish populations.
Fisheries Biology: What fish see Part 2
A fish has a narrow range of binocular vision to the front, a wide range of monocular vision to both sides, and a narrow blind spot to the back.
And finally, the big question facing anglers and lure manufacturers the world over: Do fish see color? Yes, they do! In many cases, fish color vision is probably comparable to that of humans. Like those of humans, fish retinas possess both cones for color vision as well as rods for black and white vision. During daylight, fish use primarily cones for vision. At night, the rods, which provide much higher light sensitivity and resolution, are used instead. The process of switching between using cones instead of rods (and then back again) may take two hours, and a predatory fish whose eyes adjust more quickly than those of forage fishes will have a visual advantage during dawn and dusk—at least one reason why these times usually provide the best fishing. Sharks, interestingly enough, do not see color.
A very important factor in fish color vision is water depth. Water completely absorbs (or attenuates) different colors of light at different depths, affecting which colors are visible to a fish. Water attenuates red light from the spectrum first, oranges and yellows next, and blues and greens last (see the chart below). What this means is that at a particular depth a red lure will no longer look red but might appear as black or brown, while a green lure at the same depth could still look green. At even greater depths, colors are no longer visible, and fish probably see objects in varying shades of gray. It is therefore not surprising that within both fresh- and saltwater fishes, shallow-dwelling species have better developed color vision than deepwater fishes. Of course, water turbidity that inhibits light penetration greatly reduces the depth at which a particular color is visible.
Colors disappear with depth. Red is no longer visible at 20 feet, but green is visible down to 30 feet or more.
Despite the fact that red is the first color to disappear from the underwater spectrum, some research has shown that red elicits the strongest response from largemouth bass. Yellow was the next most important color for this species. Other research has suggested that largemouth bass also possess some of the better color vision among common sportfishes, followed by smallmouth bass, muskie, northern pike, rainbow trout, bluegill, crappie, and gar. Fishes which feed primarily by smell, such as catfishes, may have poor color vision in comparison.
We hope you "see" what fish see a little better now!
