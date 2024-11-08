A Franklin County School Bus with 24 students aboard was involved in a 3-vehicle accident Friday morning but thankfully no one was hurt.
The accident happened at 7:30 Friday morning on Highway 98 between Eastpoint and Carrabelle just east of Quail run Drive.
The highway patrol said the bus and two other vehicles were westbound on Highway 98 when an SUV driven by a 33-year-old woman from Carrabelle pulled out to pass the school bus in a passing zone.
A sedan, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Carrabelle also tried to pass the school bus and came upon the SUV still passing the bus.
The sedan then tried to pass the SUV by driving on the south paved shoulder of the Highway.
The right rear of the sedan collided with the left side of the SUV,
throwing the SUV into a spin directly in front of the school bus.
The Right rear of the SUV hit the front of the bus before going off the road and driving into a ditch.
The bus was able to stop safely as did the sedan.
The Highway patrol said no one was taken by ambulance from the scene, though three students were taken by their parents to the local hospital.
The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Franklin County EMS, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, The Carrabelle police department and the Carrabelle Fire Department.
