FLHSMV, FHP Launch Annual ‘Stuff The Charger’ Food Drive to Help Support Floridians in Need

STATEWIDE NEWS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT: OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS
HSMV-MEDIA@FLHSMV.GOV
~Help support Florida families this holiday season by donating non-perishable foods~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced the start of the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive – a statewide effort to support Floridians this holiday season. Today through November 30, the department is collecting all non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.
“In addition to protecting Florida’s highways and interstate systems, the Florida Highway Patrol is committed to serving Florida’s communities through initiatives like ‘Stuff the Charger’,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Through your donations, you will be directly impacting families in need and spreading joy this holiday season.”
“This hurricane season impacted millions of Floridians, some more than others,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “As we head into the holiday season, please consider that every donation received has a positive impact on a fellow Floridian, perhaps even bringing a smile to a family when they need it most."
The department continues to partner with local organizations whose mission is to deliver food to Floridians in need. The department’s goal is to continue their annual successful food drive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Florida’s families during the upcoming holiday season.
The following items are in great need:
- Canned Goods: canned meats, vegetables, fruits, and soups
- Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal
- Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth
Anyone wishing to donate food can take their contributions to any local FHP Station or contact their local FHP Public Affairs Officer for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including FLHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee. Remember, every item donated directly helps a fellow Floridian in need.
