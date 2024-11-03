FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

We have had a great time trying to figure out
the possible breed combo of 4 yr old Bugsy and we have decided on
Pug/Catahoula. Without a DNA test we will never know but what we know for sure
is that Bugsy is a sweet and mild-mannered pooch who is gentle and loving. His
show stopping looks are just icing on the cake. Come meet this unique looking
boy and all the other wonderful dogs waiting for their forever home.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
