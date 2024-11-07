If you are a veteran of the Armed Forces looking to
continue your education, you'll be glad to know that Gulf Coast State College has
recently been recognized as one of the best colleges for Veterans in Military
Times “Best for Vets: Colleges 2024” report.
The college rankings by Military Times are designed
to help military and veteran students pick a school that is right for them.
Hundreds of colleges and universities were surveyed
from across the country on their policies related to military and veteran
students, academic outcomes and military-supportive cultures among other
factors.
Some of the highlights include innovative approaches
for supporting student veterans, tutoring and mentorship opportunities.
Glen McDonald, President of Gulf Coast State
College, said “Gulf Coast State College is committed to supporting those who
have served our country,”
He added that Gulf Coast State College recognizes
the unique challenges that veterans and their families face, and they strive to
provide them with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive
academically.
