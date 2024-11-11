Long-time Franklin County Prosecutor Jarred Patterson is moving back to Gulf County to serve as Chief Prosecutor.
Patterson served about 16 years as a prosecutor in Franklin County.
For 12 of those years, he served as Franklin County’s Chief Prosecutor.
Patterson was born and raised in Port St. Joe and said he is glad for the opportunity to work in the community where he lives and where his children go to school adding that he is a lifelong resident of Gulf County, as were his parents and grandparents.
This new position marks Patterson’s return to the 14th Judicial Circuit, where he began his career.
State Attorney Larry Basford said Patterson’s return to Gulf County reinforces the State Attorney’s office’s commitment to bringing the highest level of expertise and integrity to its work.
