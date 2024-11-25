The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week is Hawk. Hawk came to the shelter as a stray in February of 2024. He is a healthy one year old who is the best boy! He is laid back in his kennel and keeps it very clean. Hawk loves walks, but tends to pull, so using a harness is best until he refines his leash manners. He is very treat motivated and knows the command "sit". Hawk has spent time in a foster family home and was eager and quick to make friends with the other dog friends in the home. He is a cuddle bug and crate trained. Hawk's pastimes include playing with squeaky toys and enjoying play time out in the yard. Hawk would be a great addition to any home. He is heartworm negative, microchipped, and neutered. Hawk is more than ready to be your new wingman. Come to the shelter to bring him home today!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
No comments:
Post a Comment