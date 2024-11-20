The
Apalachicola Riverkeeper will hold its annual virtual silent auction beginning Friday.
Each year, the Silent Auction raises money to sustain the
mission of Apalachicola Riverkeeper to protect and restore the Apalachicola
River and Apalachicola Bay, advocating at the grassroots level, with state
legislators and regulators, in the courts, and in the halls of Congress.
The money raised will also help the Riverkeeper in their
fight to stop oil drilling in the river floodplain in Calhoun County.
.
The virtual auction is an opportunity for people to bid on
all kinds of items and experiences including art, jewelry, unique books,
antiques, vacation homes, services, and experiences (like boating, birding, or
hiking).
The group is still accepting donations of items to auction
off.
To donate an item, e-mail info@apalachicolariverkeeper.org
Bidding starts at 8AM Friday and continues until 8 p.m. Sunday,
November the 24th.
Most items have a Buy It Now price, so if you really want
it, you can get it.
You will be able to preview the items at Apalachicola
Riverkeeper's 2024 Virtual Auction site at https://www.32auctions.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment