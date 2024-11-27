Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Start of Holiday Celebrations and Shop Local Saturday

Happy Thanksgiving

Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration


Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration. The historic town of Apalachicola lights up the Day after Thanksgiving from 3- 8pm. The streets will be lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of Ukulilies will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Holiday spirit. The Forgotten Coast Performing Arts Dancers will be performing during the event. Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Water Street. He will be at the park to hear all the children’s Christmas wishes. The Staff and Volunteers of the Chamber of Commerce will be giving out Hotdogs and Popcorn free for all the children and Donation for Adults who come to visit Santa. Bring Me a Book will be giving out Books to all the Children. The lighting of the City Christmas Tree will be at sunset.


Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas Celebration!


Shop Local Saturday

Saturday, November 30th


  • This holiday season, let's make a big impact by shopping small. Small Business Saturday is on November 30th, and it's the perfect time to support the local businesses that make our communities unique.


  • Did you know that shopping at small businesses helps boost our local economy and creates jobs in our community? This holiday season, let's show our appreciation for the hardworking entrepreneurs who bring so much value to our community.


  • Join us in celebrating small businesses this holiday season! Whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or treating yourself, remember that every purchase at a small business makes a difference. Let's support our local business owners and keep our communities vibrant and thriving.


Postcards to Santa


Starting the day after Thanksgiving don't forget to pick up your child's postcard to Santa at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses. Be sure to drop off in Santa's Mail Box at 17 Ave E before December 11th so Santa has time to send each one a return letter.






Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



