The Start of Holiday Celebrations and Shop Local Saturday

Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration. The historic town of Apalachicola lights up the Day after Thanksgiving from 3- 8pm. The streets will be lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of Ukulilies will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Holiday spirit. The Forgotten Coast Performing Arts Dancers will be performing during the event. Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Water Street. He will be at the park to hear all the children’s Christmas wishes. The Staff and Volunteers of the Chamber of Commerce will be giving out Hotdogs and Popcorn free for all the children and Donation for Adults who come to visit Santa. Bring Me a Book will be giving out Books to all the Children. The lighting of the City Christmas Tree will be at sunset.
Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas Celebration!
