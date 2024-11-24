UF/IFAS News Digest: Hurricane Helene agriculture report; invasive snakes; a Florida Aquarium collaboration

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning November 18, 2024
Next week, we not only celebrate Thanksgiving but also Better Conversations Week—a time to gather with loved ones, strengthen bonds, and reflect on what we’re grateful for. At UF/IFAS, we’re proud to support meaningful connections, providing resources to help Floridians thrive. It’s the perfect time to embrace family, deepen conversations, and create lasting memories. We'll resume the blog digest after the break. Happy Thanksgiving!
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Scientists at the University of Florida have developed a pioneering tool to bolster Florida’s defenses against invasive species: a DNA-based environmental monitoring test that can pinpoint where they’ve been, aiding eradication efforts.
Florida Sea Grant’s Florida Friendly Fishing certification earned the 2024 Superior Outreach Programming Team Award, highlighting its impact on promoting sustainable fishing practices and advancing marine conservation efforts.
UF students can compete for a $5,000 award in the Dr. E.T. and Vam C. York Art and Agriculture Competition by submitting innovative projects that showcase the collaborative power of science and art.
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
Los programas de certificación Florida Friendly Fishing de Sea Grant recibieron el Premio Superior a la Programación de Extensión Grupal, destacando su impacto en la promoción de prácticas de pesca sostenible y la conservación marina.
Científicos de la Universidad de Florida han desarrollado una herramienta innovadora para reforzar la defensa contra especies invasoras: una prueba ambiental basada en ADN que identifica su presencia y apoya los esfuerzos de erradicación.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Each November, Florida Project Learning Tree hosts a professional retreat for educators to explore PLT activities, build connections, and gain tools to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.
An inventive professor and her equally innovative postdoc are now members of Sigma Xi, the scientific research honor society founded in 1886. Sigma Xi is an international honor society whose members are scientists and engineers.
As temperatures cool and days shorten, fall is perfect for planting wildflowers in Central Florida. These hardy plants thrive, attract pollinators, enhance biodiversity, and add vibrant colors to your garden through the cooler months.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Wild turkeys, with their dinosaur-like features and statewide presence, are a unique part of Florida’s wildlife. In this 'Naturally Florida' episode, Lara and Shannon discuss turkey habitats, interesting facts, and ways to live alongside them.
Planning your Thanksgiving feast? UF/IFAS food safety expert Dr. Keith Schneider shares essential tips to ensure your holiday meal is both delicious and safe for everyone.
Wondering what Florida seafood is in season? Our infographic highlights year-round favorites like grouper, snapper, clams, shrimp, and oysters. Did you know oysters are most abundant around this time in November and December?
News and Media Relations Team
