Friday, November 8, 2024

UF/IFAS News Digest, Week of Nov. 4: Veterans Day; Florida-Friendly landscaping; a seagrass 'blitz'

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

CustomFacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedin

For the week beginning November 4, 2024

TIMELY NEWS

session-class

At UF/IFAS, we deeply appreciate the courage and sacrifices of our veterans. This Veterans Day, we pause to honor those who have served and are still serving. Here are some upcoming events, compiled by UF at Work, and a statewide calendar to help connect veterans with supportive resources and gatherings. Join us in showing gratitude and supporting those who’ve given so much.

Need an expert? Contact us.

Recent research, programs, events and more.

We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Combat-injured Marine Corps veteran Mary Katherine Mason-Alston turned a family shortbread recipe into a business. With help from UF/IFAS Extension Pasco’s SMARTstart program, she now shares her beloved treats from her Dade City store.

course

UF has begun building a Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ demonstration garden at Malachowsky Hall. This eco-friendly project aims to inspire students and visitors to create sustainable, beautiful landscapes in their own yards.

From Around IFAS

News from across the UF/IFAS network.

The Peanut Butter Challenge is back and more exciting than ever! Hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and FAMU Cooperative Extension, this annual jar collection gives back to our community, just in time for the holidays.

course

Do you spend time out on the Indian River Lagoon? Whether you enjoy boating, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, snorkeling or just soaking up the sun in these critical estuaries, Florida Sea Grant is calling on volunteers for the Eyes on Seagrass Blitz.

RELATED ARTICLES: Seagrasses

Join GIS Day on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at UF's Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center—a valuable forum for college students to explore geospatial science and career opportunities in the field.

course

RELATED RESOURCE: Submission form.

Learn how Southeast ranches manage hay and winter grazing to support cow-calf operations. This blog provides insight and best practices for reducing waste and balancing forage needs through the winter months.

RELATED RESOURCE: Hay - Ask IFAS.

Best of the rest.

Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: Weekly “What is it?”: Brazilian aeolid

A local oysterman stumbled upon one of the oddest sea creatures we’ve seen—a tiny, inch-long marvel with fleshy horns and rows of waving tentacles. Santa Rosa and Escambia County Sea Grant agents took on the mystery! Photo credit: https://tinyurl.com/Brazilian-aeolid 

Dr. Heidi Radunovich, Licensed Psychologist and Extension Specialist with UF/IFAS Department of Family, Youth and Community Sciences. In this video, she discusses ways to recognize and deal with stress.

course

Visual learning: Poinsettia pointers

Curious about poinsettias? Our infographic covers fun facts and essential care tips for keeping these colorful plants healthy indoors or out—from watering to pruning and everything in between!

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom

Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

UF/IFAS Communications

News and Media Relations Team






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment