Weekend Events in Franklin County

Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Fest

Lantern Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, from 6-10 pm ET at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle, FL. This unique, outdoor festival, known for its display of over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. Special activities include amazing music by gifted Irish musicians, Killavil, the spectacular glow-in-the-dark performance from the Tallahassee State College Dance Company, and superb, traditional Chinese music performance by Master Zheng Player Dr. Haiqiong Deng and members of the Florida State University Chinese Music Ensemble. Festival-goers can also enjoy evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, museum exhibits, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, glowing lanterns and more.

Crooked River Lighthouse is excited to announce the return of the remarkably gifted Irish music trio Killavil to Lantern Fest. This award-winning group has been a part of the Irish music scene all over the U.S. and abroad. They’ve kept a strong dedication to traditional Irish music and play Irish bouzouki, bodhran, uilleann pipes, tin whistle, flute and fiddle. They will be performing lively Irish tunes under the glow of over a hundred hanging lanterns.

The talented Tallahassee State College Dance Company will dazzle on the outdoor stage with their impressive choreography, amazing talent and glowing props. For over 20 years, TSC Dance Company has nurtured and inspired creative dancers through its admirable outreach program, which brings performances to audiences across the state. Adding to the magic, internationally renowned Master Zheng Player, Dr. Haiqiong Deng, will return to perform alongside the dancers, showcasing her mastery of the 21-string Chinese gu-zheng (zheng), making for a truly enchanting experience.

Joining Haiqiong for a special performance are three members of the FSU Chinese Music Ensemble, Dr. Yin Yang, Safan You and Yueyue Zhu. FSU’s Chinese Music Ensemble is one of the oldest in the States. Directed by Dr. Haiqiong Deng, the ensemble provides a unique platform for FSU students and people from the community to play traditional and folk music from diverse regions in China. In the past two decades, the ensemble has presented at festivals, museums and concert halls around Florida, and has contributed richness to Florida culture. The instruments include the 21-string zheng, a two-string Chinese fiddle called erhu, the Chinese transverse flute called the dizi, and a Chinese hammered dulcimer.

In addition to fabulous performances, over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns will be on display throughout the grounds of the lighthouse park. Many of these lanterns are truly works of art and have been painstakingly hand-made by the incredible Joan Matey and other gifted local artists. Ancient crafts demonstrators, including blacksmiths, will share their talents. Delicious food will be available for purchase from vendors. The Beacon Bistro will be selling delectable desserts and coffee.

Bring a chair and revel in this unique birthday party as the Crooked River Lighthouse turns 129 years old! Advance tickets are recommended as this event sells out. Cost is $15 for tickets in advance and $20 at the gate. Tickets and details are available online or in the gift shop.


Apalachicola Farmers Market


Located at the beautiful Millpond Pavilion at the end of Market Street, the Apalachicola Farmers Market offers local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM in Apalachicola. Can’t wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market is back this month, featuring fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies, and more on most Wednesdays from 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.

St. George Lighthouse Association Annual Veterans Day Celebration



The St. George Lighthouse Association, in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group and the 106th American Legion in Apalachicola, invite everyone to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony in Lighthouse Park on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 11 AM. This year’s ceremony will feature special guest, Colonel Tyler A. “Bjork” Niebuhr, United States Air Force (USAF), as our keynote speaker and our own Franklin County High School Cadet Core will be providing color guard services.

Guest Speaker, Colonel Tyler Niebuhr is the Commander, 325th Operations Group, 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The group’s mission is to project unrivaled combat airpower for America and establish the roots of its new F-35 mission on the way to standing up three combat-ready squadrons. The group also operates Tyndall AFB’s airfield, controls 4,500 sq/mi of airspace, and executes Exercise CHECKERED FLAG on behalf of the Commander, Air Combat Command.

Col. Niebuhr entered the Air Force in May 2001 through ROTC as a distinguished graduate from Weber State University with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics. He graduated from Euro-NATO joint jet Pilot Training at Sheppard Air Force Base, TX in 2003 and completed F-16 Basic Operational Training Course as a distinguished graduate in March 2004. He has held a variety of flying positions to include F-16 instructor pilot, FAC(A) Instructor, and flight examiner. He previously commanded the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV.

Prior to his current position, he was the Combat Air branch head at the Joint Air Power Competence Centre in Kalkar, Germany.

Colonel Niebuhr’s operational experience includes Operations NOBLE EAGLE, ODYSSEY DAWN, ENDURING FREEDOM, RESOLUTE SUPPORT and FREEDOM’S SENTINEL. He is a Command Pilot with over 3,600 flight hours, including over 190 combat sorties and more than 760 combat hours in the F-16. The aircraft he has flown include the T-37, T-38A, T-38C, F-16 and the F-35A.

We encourage you to attend this very meaningful ceremony to honor all our veterans. Seating is limited, so please bring your own chairs. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Collins Vacation Rentals and Century 21 Collins Realty will be sponsoring lunch, dessert and drinks for all in attendance, provided by Gormley’s Gourmet Catering Company and Pollywhogs. Additionally, the lighthouse will be open to everyone, with free climbs offered to all veterans.





