Weekend Events in Franklin County

Lantern Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, from 6-10 pm ET at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle, FL. This unique, outdoor festival, known for its display of over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. Special activities include amazing music by gifted Irish musicians, Killavil, the spectacular glow-in-the-dark performance from the Tallahassee State College Dance Company, and superb, traditional Chinese music performance by Master Zheng Player Dr. Haiqiong Deng and members of the Florida State University Chinese Music Ensemble. Festival-goers can also enjoy evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, museum exhibits, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, glowing lanterns and more.
Crooked River Lighthouse is excited to announce the return of the remarkably gifted Irish music trio Killavil to Lantern Fest. This award-winning group has been a part of the Irish music scene all over the U.S. and abroad. They’ve kept a strong dedication to traditional Irish music and play Irish bouzouki, bodhran, uilleann pipes, tin whistle, flute and fiddle. They will be performing lively Irish tunes under the glow of over a hundred hanging lanterns.
The talented Tallahassee State College Dance Company will dazzle on the outdoor stage with their impressive choreography, amazing talent and glowing props. For over 20 years, TSC Dance Company has nurtured and inspired creative dancers through its admirable outreach program, which brings performances to audiences across the state. Adding to the magic, internationally renowned Master Zheng Player, Dr. Haiqiong Deng, will return to perform alongside the dancers, showcasing her mastery of the 21-string Chinese gu-zheng (zheng), making for a truly enchanting experience.
Joining Haiqiong for a special performance are three members of the FSU Chinese Music Ensemble, Dr. Yin Yang, Safan You and Yueyue Zhu. FSU’s Chinese Music Ensemble is one of the oldest in the States. Directed by Dr. Haiqiong Deng, the ensemble provides a unique platform for FSU students and people from the community to play traditional and folk music from diverse regions in China. In the past two decades, the ensemble has presented at festivals, museums and concert halls around Florida, and has contributed richness to Florida culture. The instruments include the 21-string zheng, a two-string Chinese fiddle called erhu, the Chinese transverse flute called the dizi, and a Chinese hammered dulcimer.
In addition to fabulous performances, over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns will be on display throughout the grounds of the lighthouse park. Many of these lanterns are truly works of art and have been painstakingly hand-made by the incredible Joan Matey and other gifted local artists. Ancient crafts demonstrators, including blacksmiths, will share their talents. Delicious food will be available for purchase from vendors. The Beacon Bistro will be selling delectable desserts and coffee.
Bring a chair and revel in this unique birthday party as the Crooked River Lighthouse turns 129 years old! Advance tickets are recommended as this event sells out. Cost is $15 for tickets in advance and $20 at the gate. Tickets and details are available online or in the gift shop.
