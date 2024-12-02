2 local sports parks will soon be able to seat quite a few more sports fans.
This month the Franklin County commission agreed to purchase five new sets of bleachers for the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle and the DW Wilson Sports Complex in Apalachicola.
Initially the board had agreed to purchase three sets if bleachers at a cost of about 25 thousand dollars but at the request of county parks director Fonda Davis have now increased that to 5.
All five bleachers will cost just over 31 thousand dollars, and will likely be paid for through the Tourist Development council, which will consider the purchase request in January.
Fonda said the additional bleachers would provide the best amount of seating during tournaments.
The new bleachers are part of a larger project to improve the two sports parks in the hopes that they will attract more sports tournaments as well as day tourists to the area.
The TDC has already agreed to spend up to 100 thousand dollars to construct new batting cages at the two parks.
They have also agreed to spend 25 thousand dollars on fencing at the DW Wilson Sports Complex.
