FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Have you ever wondered what a
Pug/Boston Terrier/Blue Heeler might look like? Hana is a 5-month-old example
of that breed combo. She has an adorable underbite and weighs 20 lbs. at this
time. She is a happy and friendly little girl needing a home in time for
Christmas!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
