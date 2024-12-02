Monday, December 2, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Have you ever wondered what a Pug/Boston Terrier/Blue Heeler might look like? Hana is a 5-month-old example of that breed combo. She has an adorable underbite and weighs 20 lbs. at this time. She is a happy and friendly little girl needing a home in time for Christmas!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





