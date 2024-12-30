FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Bratwurst is a 1-year-old, Basset Hound mix!
‘Tis the season for low-riders because he is another one that is a nice medium
size only weighing 31 precious pounds. Bratwurst is about as cute as they come
and is a happy, social, bundle of joy! He would make a great family dog and has
proven to be good with both cats and dogs. Considering adding to your
family in 2025? You'll want to consider Bratwurst!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
