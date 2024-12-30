Monday, December 30, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Bratwurst is a 1-year-old, Basset Hound mix! ‘Tis the season for low-riders because he is another one that is a nice medium size only weighing 31 precious pounds. Bratwurst is about as cute as they come and is a happy, social, bundle of joy! He would make a great family dog and has proven to be good with both cats and dogs.  Considering adding to your family in 2025?  You'll want to consider Bratwurst!

 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.







