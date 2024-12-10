Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Additional State Office Closures for the Holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that—in addition to Christmas Day and New Years Day—state offices will also be closed on December 23rd, December 24th, and December 31st for the holidays.
“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “After a full year—including three costly hurricanes—we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season.”
The office closures on December 23rd, December 24th, and December 31st are in addition to regular office closures on December 25th and January 1st.
“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “After a full year—including three costly hurricanes—we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season.”
The office closures on December 23rd, December 24th, and December 31st are in addition to regular office closures on December 25th and January 1st.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment