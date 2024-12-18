Gulf County waterways are a lot cleaner after an 8-day, 10-vessel removal project was completed this week by vessel removal contractors hired by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement’s Boating and Waterways Section is spearheading a multi-year effort to dramatically reduce the backlog of derelict vessels currently on state waters.
The vessels were on the Gulf Canal in Gulf County and included boats ranging in size up to 30 feet.
Some could have been in the canal for many years.
FWC began working on this particular group of derelict vessels in the Gulf Canal in the spring of 2024.
They marked and measured each vessel and began the process for removal.
The derelict vessel adjudication and removal process can include multiple court hearings and court orders to remove a vessel from state waters.
Each derelict vessel owner must also be afforded the opportunity for an administrative hearing and potential criminal proceedings before the vessels may be authorized for removal.
A derelict vessel is a criminal offense and can carry serious penalties and fines or possible jail time.
The first case for the Gulf Canal project was opened on April 22.
The FWC does have a voluntary program called the Vessel Turn-In Program designed to help owners dispose of their unwanted at-risk vessels before they become derelict.
Once an application has been approved, the FWC will take a surrendered vessel and dispose of it at no cost to the boat owner.
Removing the vessel before it deteriorates into a derelict condition will prevent legal ramifications for the vessel owner and will protect Florida’s valuable seagrass resources, marine life, and human life, safety, and property.
To apply for or view program guidelines, visit MyFWC.com/VTIP
The FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement’s Boating and Waterways Section is spearheading a multi-year effort to dramatically reduce the backlog of derelict vessels currently on state waters.
The vessels were on the Gulf Canal in Gulf County and included boats ranging in size up to 30 feet.
Some could have been in the canal for many years.
FWC began working on this particular group of derelict vessels in the Gulf Canal in the spring of 2024.
They marked and measured each vessel and began the process for removal.
The derelict vessel adjudication and removal process can include multiple court hearings and court orders to remove a vessel from state waters.
Each derelict vessel owner must also be afforded the opportunity for an administrative hearing and potential criminal proceedings before the vessels may be authorized for removal.
A derelict vessel is a criminal offense and can carry serious penalties and fines or possible jail time.
The first case for the Gulf Canal project was opened on April 22.
The FWC does have a voluntary program called the Vessel Turn-In Program designed to help owners dispose of their unwanted at-risk vessels before they become derelict.
Once an application has been approved, the FWC will take a surrendered vessel and dispose of it at no cost to the boat owner.
Removing the vessel before it deteriorates into a derelict condition will prevent legal ramifications for the vessel owner and will protect Florida’s valuable seagrass resources, marine life, and human life, safety, and property.
To apply for or view program guidelines, visit MyFWC.com/VTIP
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment