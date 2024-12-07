Kite Tales December 2024 - The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Newsletter

Did you know The Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail has an online store? It offers hats, shirts, mugs, and other outdoor-themed items perfect for nature enthusiasts. By shopping with us, you also support the trail's conservation efforts! Take advantage of holiday deals: use code FALL5 for $5 off purchases of $50 or more, or FALL10 for $10 off purchases of $100 or more. Plus, all stickers are 50% off! These discounts are valid through December 10th, with guaranteed delivery before Christmas. Treat your loved ones to a nature-inspired gift this holiday season!
Don’t wait! Visit store.FloridaBirdingTrail.com for this year’s gifts.
If you have any questions, please contact gfbwtstore@myfwc.com and include “Store” in the email subject line.
Observation tower overlooking the boardwalk trail and salt marsh habitat at the Manatee Viewing Center. Photo courtesy of the Manatee Viewing Center.
It's getting cooler out, so this month we’re highlighting the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach! Open from November 1 to April 15 every year, the Manatee Viewing Center is a warm water sanctuary for up to 1,100 manatees. Bursting with life, it’s also a common place to spot spinner sharks, tarpon and flying spotted eagle rays. On the birding front, the Center offers a fantastic observation tower overlooking Tampa Bay, miles of trails, and a newly improved tidal walk trail to get you out over the water. The Center also features a fun education center for visitors of all ages. Best of all, admission to the Manatee Viewing Center is free!
A view from the new tidal walk extension where guests can view the manatees below. Photo courtesy of the Manatee Viewing Center.
To continue the fun at the Manatee Viewing Center, visitors are encouraged to take the trail over to the Clean Energy Center to learn about various alternative energy sources. From a solar flower to a modern wind turbine, there is a lot of great technology to learn about! The journey continues with a quick tram ride over to the Florida Conservation and Technology Center. This 500-acre campus is home to a unique partnership with Tampa Electric Company, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Florida Aquarium. Visitors can see a sea turtle up close, learn about the corals growing in the greenhouses, and explore the exhibit halls of the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center and the Marine Fisheries Enhancement Center.
Why does the viewing center open its doors this time of year? Manatees seek refuge in the warmer waters during the winter months, often leading to them traveling miles to find warm-water sites. Commonly, these sites are situated in springs, or adjacent to power plant discharge locations. The Manatee Viewing Center is the warm-water discharge for the Tampa Electric Company, creating the perfect oasis for these incredible mammals.
A manatee taking a breath. Photo courtesy of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
As manatees move to warmer waters, boaters are reminded to pay attention to no-wake zones. Manatees are often difficult to see and lower speeds help. Some no-wake zones are established solely for these colder months. However, at all times of the year, it is important to remember that manatees are a protected species, and it is illegal to feed, harass, disturb or harm them. If you see an injured, distressed, sick or dead manatee, please contact Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or by dialing #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone. We appreciate all you do to help protect all the wildlife that calls Florida home!
For more information on manatees, visit MyFWC.com/Manatee.
