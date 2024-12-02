The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week is Heidi. She is super sweet and a very happy girl. Heidi would love to relax on the couch with you for cuddles or show you her impressive swimming skills!
Heidi turned 5 years old in November and hopes her
birthday wish to find her forever family or person comes true soon. Heidi walks
well on a leash and enjoys playing in the water. She is treat motivated and
prefers male dogs. Heidi loves kids and new toys! She does not like cats. She
is microchipped, UTD on her vaccines, and spayed. Please come by the shelter
and meet Heidi! If you have any questions, contact the shelter for more
information 850-227-1103 or https://www.sjbhumanesociety.org/ and
fill out an application.
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
