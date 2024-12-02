Monday, December 2, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




 


 The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week is Heidi. She is super sweet and a very happy girl. Heidi would love to relax on the couch with you for cuddles or show you her impressive swimming skills!

Heidi turned 5 years old in November and hopes her birthday wish to find her forever family or person comes true soon. Heidi walks well on a leash and enjoys playing in the water. She is treat motivated and prefers male dogs. Heidi loves kids and new toys! She does not like cats. She is microchipped, UTD on her vaccines, and spayed. Please come by the shelter and meet Heidi! If you have any questions, contact the shelter for more information 850-227-1103 or https://www.sjbhumanesociety.org/ and fill out an application.

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment