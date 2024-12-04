Stories from the Seaside - The Newsletter of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Meet Kelsey, an AmeriCorps member this year at the lab. Kelsey is originally from Arkansas and has lived in several states including Oklahoma, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, and Ohio. She attended Ohio Northern University where she earned her B.S. in Environmental and Field Biology in December 2023. Kelsey worked at Keeper Ranch in Texas taking care of fawns and studying the different kinds of Illnesses they can carry. She enjoys Volleyball, taking care of her horses and chickens when she's home, and spending time with her friends and family.
Kelsey's goal: " to help educate people about the importance of conservation, and to eventually work with larger mammals like elephants"
Favorite marine animal: "Obviously our turtles"
