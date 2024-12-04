Stories from the Seaside - The Newsletter of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Thank you to Our Fall Interns!

As our Interns are finishing up their last week with us, we want to take a moment to thank them for all the hard work that they have done! "I really enjoyed working here this semester, I learned valuable information and got great hands-on experience that I can carry with me through the rest of my career!" says Maggie Kennelly a senior at FSU. Our interns included Kaylen Falleck, Matthew Freiler, and Maggie Kennelly. Thank you all for the time you put in with us; we hope to see you again. We wish you the best of luck!

Donate to Aggie's Journey!

Aggie Update!

Aggie has been given round the clock care and is receiving medication for her pneumonia. Her flipper is doing much better as well. Aggie is now able to dive down easily and her energy has gone up a lot. She is able to maneuver better to get her food when fed and is able to swim to the bottom of her tank to pick up the pieces that are dropped. Don't forget if you want to help Aggie you can donate to her fundraiser, where all the funds go directly to supporting her and her recovery!

AmeriCorps Member Spotlight

Meet Kelsey, an AmeriCorps member this year at the lab. Kelsey is originally from Arkansas and has lived in several states including Oklahoma, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, and Ohio. She attended Ohio Northern University where she earned her B.S. in Environmental and Field Biology in December 2023. Kelsey worked at Keeper Ranch in Texas taking care of fawns and studying the different kinds of Illnesses they can carry. She enjoys Volleyball, taking care of her horses and chickens when she's home, and spending time with her friends and family.

Kelsey's goal: " to help educate people about the importance of conservation, and to eventually work with larger mammals like elephants"

Favorite marine animal: "Obviously our turtles"

Christmas Wish List

This holiday season, you can help support Gulf Specimen Marine Lab by gifting from our Christmas Wish List! Your contributions go directly towards the care and rehabilitation of marine life.

Every gift, big or small, makes a splash! Together, we can protect and preserve our ocean’s wonders. Check out our wish list today and make a difference!

