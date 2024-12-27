Friday, December 27, 2024

The Franklin County Commission will hold a public hearing next month to decide whether to lift the burn ban in Lanark Village that has been in place since 2022

The ban prohibits open fires, yard trash burning and the use of outdoor burning devices, though it does allow for the use of grills as long as they are properly monitored.

 

The temporary burn ban was approved by the Franklin County Commission after the board learned that the Lanark Village Fire Department was no longer responding to 911 calls within the fire district and passed the responsibility to the Carrabelle Fire Department.

 

Because the Carrabelle fire Department has farther to travel to respond to emergency fire calls, the board felt it would be safer to ban outdoor fires until the Lanark Village fire station was ready to handle the work.

 

The St. James/ Lanark Village Fire Department says it is now ready to respond to wildfires and has asked that the burn ban be lifted.

 

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on January 7th to consider lifting the burn ban.

 





