The Franklin
County Commission will hold a public hearing next month to decide whether to
lift the burn ban in Lanark Village that has been in place since 2022.
The ban
prohibits open fires, yard trash burning and the use of outdoor burning
devices, though it does allow for the use of grills as long as they are
properly monitored.
The
temporary burn ban was approved by the Franklin County Commission after the
board learned that the Lanark Village Fire Department was no longer responding
to 911 calls within the fire district and passed the responsibility to the
Carrabelle Fire Department.
Because the
Carrabelle fire Department has farther to travel to respond to emergency fire
calls, the board felt it would be safer to ban outdoor fires until the Lanark
Village fire station was ready to handle the work.
The St.
James/ Lanark Village Fire Department says it is now ready to respond to
wildfires and has asked that the burn ban be lifted.
Commissioners
will hold a public hearing on January 7th to consider lifting the
burn ban.
