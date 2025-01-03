3rd Apalachicola Ghost Trap Rodeo presented by Ocean Aid 360

Attention Forgotten Coast Anglers, Boaters, Paddlers, and Shoreline Walkers!
Sunday, January 12th
It's just like your favorite inshore fishing tourney, but instead of redfish and trout, we'll be weighing in collected plastics, derelict crab traps, and other forms of marine debris after your 4-hour search. It's all for a great cause - and thousands in industry prizes for top collectors! We will be gathering at Battery Park / Ten Foot Hole Boat Ramp at 9:30am to check everyone in, give out swag bags to the teams and give a short talk about the event. Everyone will return back to the dock at 2pm for weigh-in, lunch and a prize ceremony!
The Ghost Trap Rodeo Tournament Series will contribute to the stewardship and restoration of sensitive marine habitat upon which residents depend as a source of cultural pride, resources, and as a tourism draw. To date OA360 has organized 50 cleanups around Florida & The Bahamas and has weighed in 427,437 lbs of marine debris including 4,681 traps with thousands of marine species released.
This biannual event, which aims to remove abandoned or lost fishing gear—known as "ghost traps" —from the waters of the Apalachicola Bay, is an essential effort to protect local marine life and preserve the health of our coastal ecosystem.
**This event occurs during the CLOSED fishing season, all event participants will receive FWC-approved derelict trap determination training prior to the event to ensure that no pinfish traps will be removed from the water.
FREE ENTRY • DONATIONS WELCOMED • FAMILY FRIENDLY • FREE LUNCH • SWAG BAG
