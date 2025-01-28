A 42-year-old Crawfordville man was killed Tuesday in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County.
The accident happened just after 7 Tuesday morning on State Road 59.
The Highway Patrol said the man was driving south and was approaching Fanlew Road and a left curve, which he failed to negotiate.
The vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder and then overcorrected back onto the roadway and across both travel lanes and onto the east shoulder while rotating counterclockwise.
The vehicle then began to overturn and collided with a large tree along the wood line, ejecting the driver.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Fire Rescue.
