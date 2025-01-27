February Heating Up with Early Festivals along Florida's Forgotten Coast

SGI ShrimpFest February 8
The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 4th Annual SGI ShrimpFest on February 8th, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm in the western parking area adjacent to Lighthouse Park. Come and indulge ina feast for the senses with a variety of shrimp dishes prepared by local culinary experts. Groove to the beats of a live musical performance featuring the Blues Factor Band. Explore a curated group of vendors showcasing unique products from local artisans and enjoy a versatile array of beverages including wine and beer. Details here.
MardiGras Barkus Parade and Festival February 21-22
It will be tail-wagging fun as dog lovers journey into an imaginary world of canines and castles during the 2025 Mardi Gras Barkus Parade and Festival. This year's event in downtown Apalachicola will span two days with the theme "Games of Bones - the Canine Kingdom Rules." Friday, February 21 will feature a old-fashioned Mardi Gras Street Event with street entertainment, live music and beer and wine garden. Saturday will feature the popular Barkus parade, street entertainment, live music and more. Learn more here.
Crooked River Park Fest February 1
The Crooked River Lighthouse group will host the 3rd Annual Crooked River Park Fest on Saturday, February 1 from 9 am-3 pm. This event starts off with an extended Country Farmer’s "Super" Market. Then, in the evening, the festivities continue with a special benefit music event with live music, evening tower climbs, and a local food vendor under the stars. The Crooked River Lighthouse Museum and Tower will be open from 9 am-9 pm. Details.
Historic Lighthouses Host
Moonlit and Full Moon Climbs February 11-12
The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach will host a Moonlit Evening Tuesday, February 11 from 6-8 pm. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising moon. Details.
The February Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Wednesday, February 12. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. Details.
Three Ilse Newell Concerts in February
The 2025 Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Concert Series continues during February and March.
February 8 - Bobby Blackmon. Get ready to groove to some blues and jazz tunes that will have you dancing all night long. This in-person event will be held at the Holy Family Senior Center, so bring your friends and family for a night of fun and entertainment. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!
February 16 - Leon Anderson Jazz Ensemble. Come join us for a night of smooth tunes and soulful melodies at Trinity Episcopal Church. The Leon Anderson Jazz Ensemble will be gracing us with their incredible talent and captivating performances. Get ready to tap your feet and sway to the rhythm of their music. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!
February 22 - Echo Valley Blue Grass. Come join us for a toe-tapping good time at the Holy Family Senior Center. Get ready for an evening filled with amazing live bluegrass music, delicious food, and good company. Whether you’re a die-hard bluegrass fan or just looking for a fun day out, this event is perfect for everyone.
March 30 - Abe Partridge Concert Get ready for a night filled with honest music and heartfelt lyrics at Apalachicola's Trinity Episcopal Church. Invite your friends and family for a memorable night of music and community.
43rd SGI Chili Charity Cookoff March 1
The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction will be held Saturday, March 1. In addition to the main chili cooking event, this family-friendly weekend event features a Golf tournament on Friday, February 28, a Red Pepper Run the morning of March 1 and an online auction that will begin February 26. During the chili cookoff, there will be food vendors and lots of musical entertainment. The chili cookoff is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD). Details.
27th Annual Chef Sampler March 9
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the
27th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 6-9 pm. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. Tickets are $100.00 per person and are available at the Chamber for presale. For more information, click here.
Eastpoint Charity Rib Cookoff March 15
The 25th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday, March 15 at Vroom Park in Eastpoint. BBQ dinners will be served from 11am. Details.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl March 22
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, will be held on Saturday, March 22. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on Saturday, March 22 from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will feature live music, food, art and the popular Fishy Fashion show. Details.
Plein Air Painting Event March 14-23
Now in the 20th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. The 2025 annual Forgotten Coast en Plein air painting event will be held March 14-23 throughout several venues along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Details.
February 1 - Crooked River Park Fest
February weekly - Apalach Ghost Tour
February 4-March 2 - CGJ Black History Exhibit
February 5-March 2 - Black History Exhibit, Carrabelle History Museum
February 6 - Winter Art & Music Series Jenny Odom
February 7 - First Friday in Downtown Carrabelle
February 8 - Carrabelle History Museum Presentation Flora Fusion
February 8 - SGI Shrinmp Fest
February 8 - Bobby Blackmon Performance
February 11 - Snowbird Appreciation Day
February 11 - Crooked River Lighthouse Moonlit Climb
February 12 - SGI Lighthouse Climb
February 13-16 - Magic Surfer
February 13 - Jan DeCosmo & Mike Lewis Presentation
February 15 - Country Farmers' Market
February 15-16 - HCOLA African American History Festival
February 15 - Souper Celebration
February 16 - Leon Anderson Jazz Ensemble
February 18 - Adult Crafternoon
February 5, 12,19, 26 - Apalachicola Downtown Market
February 19 - Writer's Forum
February 20 - Haiqiong Deng Performance
February 21, 22 - Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival
February 21 - Apalachicola Downtown Walkabout
February 22 - Apalachicola Farmers' market
February 22 - Echo Valley Blue Grass
February 27 - Chip Sanders photography presentation
March 1, 15, 29 - Country Farmers' Market
March 1 - SGI Charity Chili Cookoff
March 5, 12, 19, 26 - Apalachicola Downtown Market
March 5-6 - Plein Air Workshop
March 8, 22 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
March 8 - Camp Gordon Johnston Day Parade
March 9 - Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
March 14-23 - Forgotten Coast en Plein Air
March 15 - Eastpoint VFD Charity Rib Cookoff
March 22 - Carrabelle Culture Crawl
March 29 - Bay Area Choral Society Spring Concert
HCOLA 22nd Annual History Festival February 15-16
H’COLA’s Annual African-American History Festival will be held February 15-16. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music, and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness, and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two-day event. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Presents African American Service Member Exhibit
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit in recognition of Black History Month honoring Charles Henry Alston, a celebrated African American artist and activist whose impactful work during World War II mobilized the African American community. This exhibit will open Tuesday, February 4, 2025 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, March 1. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Learn more here.
Soup-er Celebration February 15
The Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries will host a Soup-er Celebration – Soup, Bread, and Book Sales on February 15 at the Carrabelle Branch Library, 311 St. James Avenue, Carrabelle from 10 am- 2pm. The fundraising event will feature delicious homemade soups and freshly baked artisan breads and vintage and used books and DVDs. Details.
Library Scavenger Hunt
The Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries will host a month-long Scavenger Hunt. Patrons can follow all the clues and riddles to uncover more things to love about their library and to win a small prize. Learn more here.
Winter Art & Music Series Kicks off February 6 at Apalachicola Library
Reknowned artist/musician Jenny Odom will kick off the Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library’s exciting Winter Art + Music Series on February 6, talking about her art, her music, and the inspiration offered by her new home in the Georgia foothills. Light refreshments; limited seating.
Panhandle Players Present Magic Surfer February 13-16
Magic Surfer is set in 1980 on St. George Island, Florida. A group of employees at the largest realty company on the island has become fast friends as they live paycheck-to- paycheck following their dreams of a tropical life. Suddenly the friends are not only broke, but their lives are in danger. The only thing that can save them is magic. Details.
Black History Month Exhibit at Carrabelle History Museum
The Carrabelle History Museum is pleased to announce a special exhibit for February in honor of Black History Month, recognizing the remarkable achievements of several notable African-American individuals with ties to Carrabelle. This exhibit will be open from Wednesday, February 5 through Sunday, March 2. Visitors can explore the exhibit at the Carrabelle History Museum on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 pm ET, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm ET, and Sundays from 12 to 5 pm ET. Admission is free, with donations warmly welcomed. Details.
On February 8, the museum will host a speaker program entitled “Flora Fusion: Exploring the Connection Between Plants and People”. This program will feature Barbara Clark, a Regional Director with the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN), and will be held Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET at C-Quarters Marina. Details here.
No comments:
Post a Comment