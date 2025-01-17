Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: OYSTER BAY
Location Id: 456706
Location Name: OYSTER BAY
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 456706-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: OYSTER BAY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: STALVEY LOT 1 WETLAND FILL
Location Id: 456718
Location Name: GRACE BAY LOT 1
County: Franklin
Application Number: 456718-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: GRACE BAY LOT 1
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: STALVEY LOT 2 WETLAND FILL
Location Id: 456722
Location Name: LOT 2 GRACE BAY
County: Franklin
Application Number: 456722-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: LOT 2 GRACE BAY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
