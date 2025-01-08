Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Whether you're interested in inshore, reef, bottom fishing, Eco Tours, or Sunset Cruises, Captain Pete ensures a memorable adventure tailored to your preferences.


Enjoy the bounties of the ocean or simply embark on a journey that promises relaxation, education, and the chance to witness breathtaking sunsets, all under the guidance and extensive expertise of Captain Pete Barwick!


Bounty Bay PSJ Charters

Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 628-4528

captpetebarwick1@gmail.com

Sunshine Crew PSJ is a vibrant, female-owned and operated business based in Port St. Joe, Florida.


Specializing in both lawn care and cleaning services, and with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Sunshine Crew combines professional expertise with a personal touch, ensuring that each client's unique needs are met with precision and care.


Their team takes pride in delivering exceptional service, fostering a sense of community and trust among their clients. Whether it's maintaining a lush, green lawn or ensuring a spotless interior, Sunshine Crew is the partner you can trust!


Sunshine Crew PSJ

(850) 247-3606

angel@sunshinecrewpsj.com

Offering a diverse array of classes on Florida’s Forgotten Coast, including Hatha, Vinyasa, and Gentle Yoga, Coastal Lotus welcomes practitioners of all levels in a serene and supportive environment.


Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting your practice, their classes are designed to enhance your alignment, deepen your breath, and heighten mindfulness.


They offer classes in different locations including the beautiful Port St. Joe Garden Club, Scallop Republic, and on the beach in St. Joe Beach. They also offer private sessions.

You can find out more by visiting their website at www.coastallotus.com

 

Coastal Lotus

(850) 227-4725

Coastallotus75@gmail.com

www.coastallotus.com

