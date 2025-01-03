Friday, January 3, 2025

If you have an oyster recipe you are proud of, then you should sign up to take part in the 2025 Oyster Cook-off coming up on January the 18th.

 

The Oyster cook-off is a fund raiser for the Apalachicola Fire Department.

 

It raises tens of thousands of dollars every year for the group.        

 

The one-day festival is held at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola, and along with the cook-off, it includes local beer, live music, kids’ activities, a silent auction and a 5K run!

 

Entries are due by January the 5th.  

 

Winners in the event get a trophy and bragging rights.

 

For a full list of events or to enter the cook-off go to www.oystercookoff.com or follow the Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff on Facebook. 





