If you have an oyster recipe you are proud of, then you should
sign up to take part in the 2025 Oyster Cook-off coming up on January the 18th.
The Oyster cook-off is a fund raiser for the Apalachicola
Fire Department.
It raises tens of thousands of dollars every year for the
group.
The one-day festival is held at Riverfront Park in
Apalachicola, and along with the cook-off, it includes local beer, live music,
kids’ activities, a silent auction and a 5K run!
Entries are due by January the 5th.
Winners in the event get a trophy and bragging rights.
For a full list of events or to enter the cook-off go to www.oystercookoff.com
or follow the Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff on Facebook.
