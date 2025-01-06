St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Monday, January 6, 2025

The SJBHS Pet of the Week is Scrappy! Are you looking for a fun time? Well, do we have the guy for you! If you like water - if you've got a good throwing arm and legs that like to run - If you enjoy going on adventures - then Scrappy is your guy! He is completely potty trained and crate trained. He has never met a person that he didn't love. Scrappy loves to shower everyone with affection. Scrappy does not care for cats or other dogs. He loves car rides and running errands with his human friends. He walks well on a harness and enjoys outdoor adventures. A generally all-around happy boy, Scrappy does fear thunderstorms and fireworks and will want your reassurance, comfort, love, and protection when things get loud. Scrappy has been at the shelter far too long! He would do well in a home with a high fenced yard and an active owner. He is neutered, microchipped, UPTD on shots, and heartworm negative! If you're a single pet-minded home and ready to mingle, let's get you and Scrappy connected and start this new year right!

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org



