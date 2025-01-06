St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

The SJBHS Pet of the Week is Scrappy! Are you
looking for a fun time? Well, do we have the guy for you! If you like
water - if you've got a good throwing arm and legs that like to run - If you
enjoy going on adventures - then Scrappy is your guy! He is completely potty
trained and crate trained. He has never met a person that he didn't love.
Scrappy loves to shower everyone with affection. Scrappy does not care for cats
or other dogs. He loves car rides and running errands with his human friends.
He walks well on a harness and enjoys outdoor adventures. A generally all-around
happy boy, Scrappy does fear thunderstorms and fireworks and will want your
reassurance, comfort, love, and protection when things get loud. Scrappy has
been at the shelter far too long! He would do well in a home with a high fenced
yard and an active owner. He is neutered, microchipped, UPTD on shots, and
heartworm negative! If you're a single pet-minded home and ready to mingle,
let's get you and Scrappy connected and start this new year right!
You'll
find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
