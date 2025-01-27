The Elder Care Community Council is seeking donations of household items for their annual New Year's baskets program.
This is the 6th year of the program which provides laundry baskets full of household items to homebound seniors.
The items they are seeking are items that everyone needs in their home but cannot be purchased with food stamps.
Items you can donate include laundry soap and bar soap, dishwashing soap, dish cloths & dish towels as well as tissues and paper towels.
They also need toilet paper, toilet cleaners and toilet brushes along with all-purpose cleaner and cleaning cloths.
You can take your donations to the Holy Family Senior Center at 203 Dr. Frederick Humphries Street in Apalachicola from 9 till 1 Monday through Friday.
Items need to be dropped off by Wednesday January 29.
The baskets will be assembled and distributed on January 31.
Or if you would like to donate cash, they can use that to buy the items.
You can send a check to the Elder Care Community Council, PO Box 335, Eastpoint, FL 32328.
Or go on-line and use your credit card at PayPal.me/ecccfranklin
