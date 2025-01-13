The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is planning a hurricane preparedness program in May and are looking for local businesses to partner with them.
Franklin County Emergency Management along with other County Offices and organizations will host a Build Your Disaster Bucket Hurricane Season Preparedness Event on Saturday May 3rd at the old football field in Carrabelle.
The event will provide an opportunity for families to collect critical supplies and build their own disaster supply kits, for free.
This is the 2nd time the event has been held in Franklin County.
When the event was last held, the Emergency Management Office was able to better prepare over 300 families with a Disaster Preparedness Buckets.
This year their goal is to serve at least 500.
Local businesses are invited to help support this event, whether with materials and products or you can set up a table to hand out your items showing how your business can help during a hurricane.
If you have any questions or to confirm your participation, please contact Jennifer Daniels, Franklin County Emergency Management Director, at 850-653-8977 or e-mail jenniferd@franklincountyflorida.com.
Franklin County Emergency Management along with other County Offices and organizations will host a Build Your Disaster Bucket Hurricane Season Preparedness Event on Saturday May 3rd at the old football field in Carrabelle.
The event will provide an opportunity for families to collect critical supplies and build their own disaster supply kits, for free.
This is the 2nd time the event has been held in Franklin County.
When the event was last held, the Emergency Management Office was able to better prepare over 300 families with a Disaster Preparedness Buckets.
This year their goal is to serve at least 500.
Local businesses are invited to help support this event, whether with materials and products or you can set up a table to hand out your items showing how your business can help during a hurricane.
If you have any questions or to confirm your participation, please contact Jennifer Daniels, Franklin County Emergency Management Director, at 850-653-8977 or e-mail jenniferd@franklincountyflorida.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment