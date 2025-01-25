UF/IFAS news for the week of Jan. 20, 2025: Prescribed Fire Awareness Week; Snakes; and Hopping insects

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning Jan. 20, 2025
Florida is normally a warm, sunny paradise -- if not outright blazing. But sometimes, like this week, some north Florida regions experience temperatures below freezing and occasional snow and ice storms during winter months.
Take a look at UF/IFAS' simple safety reminders to help you and your family be better prepared for Florida's winter weather events, from emergency preparations to pet safety.
While the cause of the Southern California wildfires remains unknown, the unprecedented scope of their destruction has thrust prevention into the forefront of the collective consciousness. A new Ask IFAS document describes one of the most effective fire prevention tools available to Floridians: prescribed fire.
Many newcomers to Pensacola are unfamiliar with the area’s swampy habitats or the creepy crawlies that live there — including 40 of Florida’s 46 native species of snakes — but Rick O’Connor helps ease their transition.
Spotted a tiny, colorful critter hopping on a leaf and wondered what it was up to? Meet the hoppers — leafhoppers, planthoppers and treehoppers. Learn how you can help scientists learn more about them.
This past season has been one of growth and transformation for our Ready, Set, Grow! initiative. From exciting community collaborations to heartwarming success stories, we’re thrilled to share our journey with you.
I knew in high school that I wanted to be a veterinarian and attend the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine, but as my dream became a reality, I was becoming more nervous about how I would survive on such a large campus.
It is not too early to start thinking about filing your tax return. The 2025 Tax season is about to begin. Tackle your tax return by writing down important dates, deciding how to prepare your 2024 taxes and gathering all your materials.
To live more climate-aware and reduce my environmental impact, I plan to start by being more mindful of what I consume. Moreover, I have been looking into the “Buy Nothing for a Year” trend. This movement, in particular, is a minimalist, sustainability-driven initiative.
In this episode of Sowing Sustainability, Cory Dombrowski, the farm manager of Sakata Seed Farm, explains how UF/IFAS Extension showcased the use of soil moisture sensors to significantly reduce water usage at the Fort Myers research facility.
The CDC recommends that we clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces to kill viruses and bacteria that can make us sick. But common cleaners can be dangerous if combined.
¡NUEVO! EN ESPAÑOL: ¡Combinaciones peligrosas de limpieza doméstica! > Contacto >
